No Criminal Charges To Be Filed Following Quarry Blasting Incident

The Blue Earth County Attorney's Office says it won't file criminal charges following August blasting at the Jefferson Quarry.

Authorities spent over a month investigating the blasting, which sent boulder-sized rocks into nearby neighborhoods.

A few weeks ago, Mankato Public Safety announced that it would no longer renew explosive permits for Jefferson Sands at the quarry.

And while charges were requested, Blue Earth County Attorney Pat McDermott says there wasn't enough evidence to be able to prove gross disregard beyond a reasonable doubt in the case.