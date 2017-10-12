Power Pack Program a Growing Success

The Power Pack Program is well on its way to meeting its goal of feeding 200 middle school students.



This is the first school year that the Feeding Our Communities Partners' group is running the Power Pack Program and already they have reached 90 students between two middle schools.





Program Director Rachel Carpenter says, "It's really filling a need for those kids that don't have snacks for in between school and school activities and at home on the evenings and on weekends as well."



Volunteer Bobbie Nuytten says, "It's really rewarding by the time you're done packing bags, you really know that you've made a difference.

"I think that as we continue to work together and spread the word that the parents and students will sign up."



The group will host its largest fundraiser in January, to work towards reaching its goal of 200 students.

