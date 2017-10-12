KEYC - YWCA Awards 410 Project, Plants Tree At Riverfront Park

YWCA Awards 410 Project, Plants Tree At Riverfront Park

Posted: Updated:
MANKATO, MN -

Thursday, members from YWCA Mankato and the 410 project gathered at Riverfront Park to partake in an annual ceremony.

The Women of Distinction Distinctive Difference award was bestowed on the 410 project, a community art organization, in March.

With that honor, the organization gets to choose a tree and the location where it gets planted.

This new bi–color oak now sits along the park and gives residents an opportunity to enjoy it while appreciating why it's here.

410 Project Executive Director Dana Sikkila said "It's just great to be able to have kind of this landmark that people will be able to gather under or walk around. And for the 410 to kind of have more of a staple in the Mankato community."

The YWCA has been awarding businesses and organizations with this achievement since 2012, for promoting the empowerment of women and people of color, along with making a significant contribution to the community.

If you would like to know more about either of these two groups, you can visit the410project.com and/or mankatoywca.org.

- KEYC 12

  • Most Popular StoriesMost Popular StoriesMore>>

  • Minnesota Band Takes Back Land To Ease Tribal Homelessness

    Minnesota Band Takes Back Land To Ease Tribal Homelessness

    Thursday, October 12 2017 2:05 PM EDT2017-10-12 18:05:13 GMT

    An American Indian tribe in northern Minnesota has decided not to renew nearly 350 waterfront lot leases, meaning non-tribal cabin owners will have to vacate their cabins.    

    An American Indian tribe in northern Minnesota has decided not to renew nearly 350 waterfront lot leases, meaning non-tribal cabin owners will have to vacate their cabins.    

  • Jay Leno Cancels Mankato Visit

    Jay Leno Cancels Mankato Visit

    Wednesday, October 11 2017 10:42 PM EDT2017-10-12 02:42:13 GMT

    Due to new episodes of Jay Leno’s Garage being ordered the Jay Leno performance on Friday, October 20, 2017 is cancelled

    Due to new episodes of Jay Leno’s Garage being ordered the Jay Leno performance on Friday, October 20, 2017 is cancelled

  • Quick Action By Neighbors and Police Saves Dogs

    Quick Action By Neighbors and Police Saves Dogs

    Wednesday, October 11 2017 11:41 PM EDT2017-10-12 03:41:09 GMT

    After being alerted by neighbors to a possible abandoned dog situation, Eagle Lake Police stepped in. That's just where the story starts.
    Here's the ending everyone was hoping for.

    After being alerted by neighbors to a possible abandoned dog situation, Eagle Lake Police stepped in. That's just where the story starts.
    Here's the ending everyone was hoping for.

  • Buffalo Lake Man Seriously Injured In McLeod County Crash

    Buffalo Lake Man Seriously Injured In McLeod County Crash

    Thursday, October 12 2017 1:39 PM EDT2017-10-12 17:39:25 GMT

    A Buffalo Lake man is seriously injured in a crash in McLeod County. It happened just before 7 yesterday morning. 

    A Buffalo Lake man is seriously injured in a crash in McLeod County. It happened just before 7 yesterday morning. 

  • Helget Receives Golden Apple Award

    Helget Receives Golden Apple Award

    Thursday, October 12 2017 1:47 PM EDT2017-10-12 17:47:45 GMT

    This month's first golden apple award recipient hails from Mankato East High School. 

    This month's first golden apple award recipient hails from Mankato East High School. 

  • Our Apologies

    The page you requested is currently unavailable. Pages on this site are constantly being revised, updated, and occasionally removed. You may have followed an outdated link or have outdated pages in your

    You have reached a page which is currently unavailable. We apologize for any inconvenience. Please use your browser's BACK button to return to the previous page

  • All-Pro Running Back Sued After Defaulting On Loan

    All-Pro Running Back Sued After Defaulting On Loan

    Wednesday, October 11 2017 11:00 AM EDT2017-10-11 15:00:27 GMT
    adrian petersonadrian peterson

    A lawsuit filed in Minneapolis says former Minnesota Vikings running back Adrian Peterson has defaulted on a $2.4 million loan.      

    A lawsuit filed in Minneapolis says former Minnesota Vikings running back Adrian Peterson has defaulted on a $2.4 million loan.      

  • Official Says Released Family Not In US Custody

    Official Says Released Family Not In US Custody

    Thursday, October 12 2017 11:04 AM EDT2017-10-12 15:04:17 GMT

       An American woman, her Canadian husband and their three young children just released in Pakistan aren't yet in U.S. custody. They are in what a U.S. national security official says is a safe but undisclosed location in Pakistan.    

       An American woman, her Canadian husband and their three young children just released in Pakistan aren't yet in U.S. custody. They are in what a U.S. national security official says is a safe but undisclosed location in Pakistan.    