KEYC - University of Minnesota Looks at Nonresident Tuition Hike

University of Minnesota Looks at Nonresident Tuition Hike

Posted: Updated:
By Ashley Hanley, News Anchor/Reporter
Connect

University of Minnesota President Eric Kaler is pitching a 15-percent tuition hike for nonresident students for each of the next two years.

Kaler told the Board of Regents on Thursday that the university now ranks second-to-last for nonresident tuition in the Big Ten, and the change would bring the school toward the middle.

Under the plan, nonresident tuition and fees would be $28,730 next fall and $35,000 the following year. Regents will vote at a later date.

Students from Wisconsin, North Dakota, South Dakota and Manitoba would not be affected because of reciprocity agreements.

Those who support increasing nonresident tuition say the current lower tuition sends a message that cheapens the value of a University of Minnesota education. Those opposed fear an increase will affect the school's ability to draw students from across the country.

-KEYC News 12

  • Most Popular StoriesMost Popular StoriesMore>>

  • Minnesota Band Takes Back Land To Ease Tribal Homelessness

    Minnesota Band Takes Back Land To Ease Tribal Homelessness

    Thursday, October 12 2017 2:05 PM EDT2017-10-12 18:05:13 GMT

    An American Indian tribe in northern Minnesota has decided not to renew nearly 350 waterfront lot leases, meaning non-tribal cabin owners will have to vacate their cabins.    

    An American Indian tribe in northern Minnesota has decided not to renew nearly 350 waterfront lot leases, meaning non-tribal cabin owners will have to vacate their cabins.    

  • Quick Action By Neighbors and Police Saves Dogs

    Quick Action By Neighbors and Police Saves Dogs

    Wednesday, October 11 2017 11:41 PM EDT2017-10-12 03:41:09 GMT

    After being alerted by neighbors to a possible abandoned dog situation, Eagle Lake Police stepped in. That's just where the story starts.
    Here's the ending everyone was hoping for.

    After being alerted by neighbors to a possible abandoned dog situation, Eagle Lake Police stepped in. That's just where the story starts.
    Here's the ending everyone was hoping for.

  • Jay Leno Cancels Mankato Visit

    Jay Leno Cancels Mankato Visit

    Wednesday, October 11 2017 10:42 PM EDT2017-10-12 02:42:13 GMT

    Due to new episodes of Jay Leno’s Garage being ordered the Jay Leno performance on Friday, October 20, 2017 is cancelled

    Due to new episodes of Jay Leno’s Garage being ordered the Jay Leno performance on Friday, October 20, 2017 is cancelled

  • Helget Receives Golden Apple Award

    Helget Receives Golden Apple Award

    Thursday, October 12 2017 1:47 PM EDT2017-10-12 17:47:45 GMT

    This month's first golden apple award recipient hails from Mankato East High School. 

    This month's first golden apple award recipient hails from Mankato East High School. 

  • Buffalo Lake Man Seriously Injured In McLeod County Crash

    Buffalo Lake Man Seriously Injured In McLeod County Crash

    Thursday, October 12 2017 1:39 PM EDT2017-10-12 17:39:25 GMT

    A Buffalo Lake man is seriously injured in a crash in McLeod County. It happened just before 7 yesterday morning. 

    A Buffalo Lake man is seriously injured in a crash in McLeod County. It happened just before 7 yesterday morning. 

  • Our Apologies

    The page you requested is currently unavailable. Pages on this site are constantly being revised, updated, and occasionally removed. You may have followed an outdated link or have outdated pages in your

    You have reached a page which is currently unavailable. We apologize for any inconvenience. Please use your browser's BACK button to return to the previous page

  • All-Pro Running Back Sued After Defaulting On Loan

    All-Pro Running Back Sued After Defaulting On Loan

    Wednesday, October 11 2017 11:00 AM EDT2017-10-11 15:00:27 GMT
    adrian petersonadrian peterson

    A lawsuit filed in Minneapolis says former Minnesota Vikings running back Adrian Peterson has defaulted on a $2.4 million loan.      

    A lawsuit filed in Minneapolis says former Minnesota Vikings running back Adrian Peterson has defaulted on a $2.4 million loan.      

  • Official Says Released Family Not In US Custody

    Official Says Released Family Not In US Custody

    Thursday, October 12 2017 11:04 AM EDT2017-10-12 15:04:17 GMT

       An American woman, her Canadian husband and their three young children just released in Pakistan aren't yet in U.S. custody. They are in what a U.S. national security official says is a safe but undisclosed location in Pakistan.    

       An American woman, her Canadian husband and their three young children just released in Pakistan aren't yet in U.S. custody. They are in what a U.S. national security official says is a safe but undisclosed location in Pakistan.    