University of Minnesota Looks at Nonresident Tuition Hike

University of Minnesota President Eric Kaler is pitching a 15-percent tuition hike for nonresident students for each of the next two years.

Kaler told the Board of Regents on Thursday that the university now ranks second-to-last for nonresident tuition in the Big Ten, and the change would bring the school toward the middle.

Under the plan, nonresident tuition and fees would be $28,730 next fall and $35,000 the following year. Regents will vote at a later date.

Students from Wisconsin, North Dakota, South Dakota and Manitoba would not be affected because of reciprocity agreements.

Those who support increasing nonresident tuition say the current lower tuition sends a message that cheapens the value of a University of Minnesota education. Those opposed fear an increase will affect the school's ability to draw students from across the country.

