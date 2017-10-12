Veterans Business Roadshow Comes to Mankato

Several organizations are gearing up to help veterans achieve success.

The U.S. Small Business Administration Veterans Business Outreach Center partnered with the Small Business Development Center to bring the Veterans Business Roadshow to southern Minnesota.

Veterans of all eras, Active Duty, Guard, Reserve and military family members were invited to three workshops, on entrepreneurship, financing and one for existing business owners that provided ideas for improving the profitability of their business.



"They can do this. Small business ownership is an amazing opportunity for those who have served and the skills and experiences that they gained in their military service translates directly into small business ownership success," Director of the Veterans Outreach Center Hazel Beck said.



The Outreach Center chose southern Minnesota to show veterans who live and work away from metropolitan areas that businesses can thrive in those places.

--KEYC News 12