Prep Athlete: WEM's Taylor Glende

Everybody had to slog through the mud on Friday night football last week.

However, the running back for Waterville-Elysian-Morristown... did it for over 200 yards and 5 touchdowns.



I don't know if we ever had five before.



"Very good athlete. He's captain of the team. Works hard. He's been somewhat injured, but he doesn't let the injury affect him that much. He fights through it, and we try to hold him back too," WEM coach Jon Bakken said.

He's not the biggest back.



"I try to use speed. Beat them to the edge,"

But after starting the game strong with a 71 touchdown scamper, Taylor Glende would add four more along the way in his Buccaneers 35-19 win of the Le Sueur - Henderson Giants, which they attribute to flexible play calling, the weather, and a strong offensive line."

"We've been throwing the ball a little more this year. I think we've thrown it 120 times. But with the conditions last week, we only threw ten times. Worked out well.

"It was muddy. Couldn't get going, couldn't cut. The line blocked well that night. They handled LSH just fine. Opened holes."

The Bucs are now 4-2, and can secure the second seed in the playoffs with a win against Maple River tomorrow night... with their sights set on U.S. Bank Stadium.

"We want to go to state. Want to play at the Bank. Gotta get there somehow. We have a chance. Been doing well. That's the plan.

And that's why Taylor Glende is our KEYC Scheel's All Sports Boys Prep Athlete of the Week.