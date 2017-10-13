Four Charged With Issuing Counterfeit Checks In Blue Earth County

Four people are charged in Blue Earth County for allegedly issuing counterfeit checks back in September.

37-year-old Eric Vasil, of Mankato, and 47-year-old Andre Bess, of Chicago, Illinois each are charged with check forgery and possession of a counterfeit check.

30-year-old Shondel Dickerson, of Minneapolis and 31-year-old Nicole Hansen of Waldorf each face counterfeit charges, with Hansen facing an additional charge of theft by swindle.

According to the criminal complaint, all four individuals are accused of trying to cash multiple counterfeit payroll checks on separate occasions at both Hy-Vee locations and another undisclosed commercial business.

