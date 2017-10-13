Two Injured In Crash Near Lake Crystal

Two people are injured in a crash west of Lake Crystal just after 7:30 a.m. Thursday.

According to the State Patrol 46-year-old Gary Spence, of Mankato, was eastbound on Highway 60 and 54-year-old Scott Becker, of St. Peter was northbound on Blue Earth County Road 32.

Authorities say Becker failed to stop at the stop sign and broadsided Spence’s vehicle in the intersection.

Both Spence and Becker were taken to MCHS-Mankato with what are believed to be non-life threatening injuries.