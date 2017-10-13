Pres. Trump Calls Obamacare A 'Broken Mess'

President Donald Trump is calling the so-called "Obamacare'' law a ``broken mess'' after his move that's likely to roil insurance markets.

Trump tweeted Friday that ``piece by piece'' his administration will begin the process of ``giving America the great HealthCare it deserves!''

The White House said late Thursday it would immediately halt payments to insurers under the Obama-era health care law.

The subsidies help lower copays and deductibles for people with modest incomes. Stopping the payments would trigger a spike in premiums for next year unless Trump reverses course or Congress authorizes the money.