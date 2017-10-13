Pres. Trump Calls Obamacare A 'Broken Mess'

Four people are charged in Blue Earth County for allegedly issuing counterfeit checks back in September.
Four people are charged in Blue Earth County for allegedly issuing counterfeit checks back in September.
Two people are injured in a crash west of Lake Crystal just after 7:30 a.m. Thursday
Two people are injured in a crash west of Lake Crystal just after 7:30 a.m. Thursday
An American Indian tribe in northern Minnesota has decided not to renew nearly 350 waterfront lot leases, meaning non-tribal cabin owners will have to vacate their cabins.
An American Indian tribe in northern Minnesota has decided not to renew nearly 350 waterfront lot leases, meaning non-tribal cabin owners will have to vacate their cabins.
After being alerted by neighbors to a possible abandoned dog situation, Eagle Lake Police stepped in. That's just where the story starts.
Here's the ending everyone was hoping for.
After being alerted by neighbors to a possible abandoned dog situation, Eagle Lake Police stepped in. That's just where the story starts.
Here's the ending everyone was hoping for.
This month's first golden apple award recipient hails from Mankato East High School.
This month's first golden apple award recipient hails from Mankato East High School.
Looking to place $2 million dollars into a North Mankato project, the city is putting a spin on the usual budget meeting and inviting the public to interact with one another to decide where the funding should go.
Looking to place $2 million dollars into a North Mankato project, the city is putting a spin on the usual budget meeting and inviting the public to interact with one another to decide where the funding should go.
This is the first school year that the Feeding Our Communities Partners' group is running the Power Pack Program and already they have reached 90 students between two middle schools.
This is the first school year that the Feeding Our Communities Partners' group is running the Power Pack Program and already they have reached 90 students between two middle schools.