Pres. Trump Calls Obamacare A 'Broken Mess'

By Kelsey Barchenger, Morning/Midday Anchor
   President Donald Trump is calling the so-called "Obamacare'' law a ``broken mess'' after his move that's likely to roil insurance markets. 
     Trump tweeted Friday that ``piece by piece'' his administration will begin the process of ``giving America the great HealthCare it deserves!'' 
     The White House said late Thursday it would immediately halt payments to insurers under the Obama-era health care law. 
     The subsidies help lower copays and deductibles for people with modest incomes. Stopping the payments would trigger a spike in premiums for next year unless Trump reverses course or Congress authorizes the money. 

