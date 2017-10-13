3 Young Children In Vehicle During High Speed Chase

Waite Park police say a pair of suspected thieves led officers on a high-speed interstate chase with three young children in the car.

Authorities say the two were suspected of stealing from Kohl's department store Wednesday night. A store employee wrote down the license plate number and police learned the driver was wanted for a robbery in West St. Paul and might be armed.

Officers tried stopping the vehicle on Interstate 94, but the suspects fled with speeds reaching 100 miles per hour. Officers used stop sticks three times but the chase continued into Albertville where Wright County deputies and State Patrol troopers joined the pursuit.

Stop sticks were again deployed, the vehicle was stopped and the two arrested. The children, ages 3 months, 2 and 5, were released to family members.