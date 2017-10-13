Authorities ID Woman Killed In Single Vehicle Crash Near Glencoe

Authorities have identified the 40 year old woman killed in a single vehicle crash near Glencoe.



It happened around 7:30 yesterday morning near 155th Street and Koala Road.

The McLeod County Sheriff's Office says Elizabeth Amber Slepica, of rural Hutchinson, was killed in the crash.

Responding agencies include the state patrol and Glencoe Fire Department and McLeod County Chaplains.

Details on the cause of the accident haven't been released.