Iowa Medical Examiner's Office May Lose Accreditation

Two people are injured in a crash west of Lake Crystal just after 7:30 a.m. Thursday
Two people are injured in a crash west of Lake Crystal just after 7:30 a.m. Thursday
Four people are charged in Blue Earth County for allegedly issuing counterfeit checks back in September.
Four people are charged in Blue Earth County for allegedly issuing counterfeit checks back in September.
An American Indian tribe in northern Minnesota has decided not to renew nearly 350 waterfront lot leases, meaning non-tribal cabin owners will have to vacate their cabins.
An American Indian tribe in northern Minnesota has decided not to renew nearly 350 waterfront lot leases, meaning non-tribal cabin owners will have to vacate their cabins.
This month's first golden apple award recipient hails from Mankato East High School.
This month's first golden apple award recipient hails from Mankato East High School.
Waite Park police say a pair of suspected thieves led officers on a high-speed interstate chase with three young children in the car.
Waite Park police say a pair of suspected thieves led officers on a high-speed interstate chase with three young children in the car.
After being alerted by neighbors to a possible abandoned dog situation, Eagle Lake Police stepped in. That's just where the story starts.
Here's the ending everyone was hoping for.
After being alerted by neighbors to a possible abandoned dog situation, Eagle Lake Police stepped in. That's just where the story starts.
Here's the ending everyone was hoping for.
Authorities have identified the 40 year old woman killed in a single vehicle crash near Glencoe.
Authorities have identified the 40 year old woman killed in a single vehicle crash near Glencoe.
President Donald Trump is calling the so-called ``Obamacare'' law a ``broken mess'' after his move that's likely to roil insurance markets.
President Donald Trump is calling the so-called ``Obamacare'' law a ``broken mess'' after his move that's likely to roil insurance markets.