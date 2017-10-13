ATV Accident Claims Life of Green Isle Man

A 74-year-old Green Isle man is killed in a four-wheeler accident yesterday.

Authorities responded to a property on 200th Street in Green Isle just before 4:30 yesterday afternoon.

According to the Sibley County Sheriff's Office, 74-year-old Harlen Walter Harms was northbound on his driveway negotiating a right hand curve when he lost control and rolled the ATV. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Authorities say Harms was not wearing a helmet.

---KEYC News 12