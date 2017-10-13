Sprinkler System Credited for Limiting Damage in Mankato Apartment Fire

A sprinkler system is being credited for extinguishing an apartment fire near MSU's campus.

Mankato Public Safety was called to 1801 Monks Avenue Thursday night just after 11 o'clock.

Firefighters found a stove top fire that had been put out by an active sprinkler. No one was injured.

They say there is no such thing as a perfect fire, but this is probably as close as you could come.

Mankato Fire Deputy Director Jeff Bengtson says, "Because of the sprinkler head location and function, it was able to extinguish the fire prior to our arrival. So instead of dealing the disasters of a fire...firefighters were able to focus on clean up and helping to handle water damage."

Damage from the water extended to the apartment unit and the two floors below.

