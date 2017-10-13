Rochester Faces Deportation To Malaysia

A Rochester physician who left her Malaysian village as a teenager could be deported to her birth country as early as next week.

Dr. Guan Lee has built a life and a practice in Minnesota since entering the U.S. in 1992, but has lived in legal limbo. Her Twin Cities attorney, Malee Ketelsen-Renner, says Lee received a letter from immigration authorities denying her citizenship application in 2009. The 41-year-old doctor has won a series of reprieves on deportation, which now appear to have run out.

The Post-Bulletin reports the Immigration and Customs Enforcement Office says Guan is out of options and must leave the country. ICE public affairs officers Shawn Neudauer says if Lee fails to comply with a removal order to leave the U.S. she will be listed as an ICE fugitive.