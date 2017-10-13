Friday The 13th Makes Halloween Come A Little Early

Just like some are afraid of walking under ladders and broken mirrors, some people are afraid of Friday the 13th, but for some industries, this day helps the Halloween spirit come alive a little early.

Northern Frights in Garden City is getting in the Friday the 13th spirit with their 5–part haunted attraction.

"We're encouraging people to get here early, yes we're open till 10, but it takes a couple hours to get through everything," said haunt director Jen Nielson. "So, get here, spend the night here, there's great food put on by the fair board."

Some of the haunts include a phobias maze, zombie outbreak, and a full–sized haunted house based on Minnesota folklore.

In honor of Friday's date there's a special scare in store, which is staying top secret until you get there.

"I can't say anything, it is Friday the 13th and we are at a campground, that's all I'm going to say," Neilson said.

Even if you're not superstitious, it is not the time to test your luck waiting to get your perfect costume. Store manager Ann Depuydt at Halloween Express said it's best not to wait until the last minute.

"We have a lot of different sizes right now, and we do start to sell down," Depuydt said. "I know next week the kids don't have school Thursday and Friday so we'll be really busy."

Even if you're still undecided on what you want to be, there are plenty of costumes to choose from. Some of the popular choices this year are clowns and superheroes.

