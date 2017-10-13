Cold Weather Rule Goes Into Effect Sunday

With winter right around the corner, now is the time to take the steps needed to keep your house heated.

The Cold Weather Rule goes into effect this Sunday. It protects low-income households from having their heat shut off until April 15. The rule applies to those with electric or natural gas heating.

Those wanting to sign up must contact their utility provider, set up a payment plan, and be sure to make the monthly payments.

"A lot of times people think if they just sign up for it, that's it, but you can be shut off even if you're on the cold rule plan if you do not make your payment," Judd Schultz, Housing Services Director at the Minnesota Valley Action Council.

It's also not too late to apply for energy assistance through MVAC. Applications are available online or at any of their locations