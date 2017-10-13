Maker's Fair Held in St. Peter

St. Peter's Sixth Annual Maker's Fair is taking place Saturday and both food and craft vendors are increasing.

Organizer Karen Dirkx says the fair is getting better each year and the vendors play a role in the uniqueness of the fair.

"It is because it's all hand–crafted. We have 197 artisans signed up tonight or for tomorrow, it's everything that you could think of from sewing to yard art to everything but it's so special because they all put their art into everything they make here."

The fair will have ten food vendors and it will take place from 9 in the morning to three in the afternoon.

It is held at the Nicollet County Fairgrounds.

-KEYC News 12