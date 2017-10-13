History Fest Engages Kids

For more than two decades, Jack McGowan has organized the annual History Fest on his farm.

History Fest provides recreational and educational activities for over 4,000 kids.

The event has grown exponentially and McGowan says he couldn't be prouder.

"I started it for Franklin school twenty something years ago as a renaissance festival in the spring and it just grew, and the school said they didn't want anything more to do with it so I took it over myself and it grew into this. And by golly we're still growing."

Saturday is the last day of History Fest and it's open to the public.

-KEYC News 12