Luverne Selected to Host 2018 Governor's Pheasant Opener

Gov. Mark Dayton announced Friday that the city of Luverne will be the host community for the 2018 Minnesota Governor’s Pheasant Hunting Opener.

“I thank the people of Luverne for graciously offering to host the 2018 Governor’s Pheasant Hunting Opener,” Dayton said. “The Pheasant Opener has become a special Minnesota tradition, made possible by our tremendous host communities. I look forward to another fantastic opener in Luverne next year.”

Dayton made the announcement during the Governor’s Banquet at the Minnesota Governor’s Pheasant Hunting Opener festivities in Marshall Friday evening.

Luverne was selected through an application process that considered available hunting land, event facilities, travel recreation opportunities and community support.

“Representing the citizens of Luverne and Rock County, our Governor’s Pheasant Opener Committee is honored and humbled to have been selected as host for the 2018 Minnesota Governor’s Pheasant Opener,” said Rick Peterson, chairman of the Governor’s Pheasant Hunting Opener committee in Luverne. “We look forward to the opportunity to work with the Governor’s Office, Explore Minnesota and Minnesota Department of Natural Resources to share the message that southwest Minnesota is a great destination for hunting, conservation, natural resources, and tourism.”

The 2018 event, scheduled for Oct. 12-13, will be the eighth annual Governor’s Pheasant Hunting Opener, which was initiated by Dayton in 2011. Previous host communities have been Montevideo (2011 and 2016), Marshall (2012 and 2017), Madelia (2013), Worthington (2014) and Mankato (2015). The event features the many hunting, recreational and travel opportunities that host communities have to offer visitors.

Luverne has a population of 4,658 and is the county seat of Minnesota’s southwestern-most county, Rock County.

