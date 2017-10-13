Giant Pumpkin Raised on Guentzel Family Farm

A sure sign of fall is the many pumpkins sprouting up all around town.

While they all come in different shapes and sizes, the Guentzel Family Farm has grown quite the sensations.

For Andy Cramblit, growing this monster of a pumpkin was something he always wanted to do.

Cramblit says, "Her dad and I were talking about the idea and Terry said I've always wanted to, so I said me too, let's do it."

They started back in April with a goal of producing a 1,000 pound pumpkin.

Cramblit says, "First, there's lots of research and reading, then the seeds and it's just going through the growing process and the name of the game is to try to maximize nitrogen and fertilizer."

After careful care...including around 125 gallons of water a day, the fall staple started growing and growing.....sometimes 35–40 pounds a day.

Up until now, where it weighs in at over 1,100 pounds.

There's no plans to enter them into any contests this year, but with a year of experience under their belt, the sky's the limit for just how big their goal could be for next year.

The farm grew three giant pumpkins, one at 900 pounds and the other 800.

One of those pumpkins was donated to the Children's Museum for kids to enjoy.

-KEYC News 12