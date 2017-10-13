Giant Pumpkin Raised on Guentzel Family Farm

Two people are injured in a crash west of Lake Crystal just after 7:30 a.m. Thursday
Four people are charged in Blue Earth County for allegedly passing counterfeit checks back in September.
A Rochester physician who left her Malaysian village as a teenager could be deported to her birth country as early as next week.
Authorities have identified the 40-year-old woman killed in a single vehicle crash near Glencoe.
Four-wheeler rolled over on 74 year old man.
