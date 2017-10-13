Minnesota Senators Speak out on Healthcare Reform

Two people are injured in a crash west of Lake Crystal just after 7:30 a.m. Thursday
Four people are charged in Blue Earth County for allegedly passing counterfeit checks back in September.
A Rochester physician who left her Malaysian village as a teenager could be deported to her birth country as early as next week.
Authorities have identified the 40-year-old woman killed in a single vehicle crash near Glencoe.
Four-wheeler rolled over on 74 year old man.
Waite Park police say a pair of suspected thieves led officers on a high-speed interstate chase with three young children in the car.
Department of Public Safety says effectiveness of sprinkler system kept impact to water damage.
An American Indian tribe in northern Minnesota has decided not to renew nearly 350 waterfront lot leases, meaning non-tribal cabin owners will have to vacate their cabins.
