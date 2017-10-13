Minnesota Senators Speak out on Healthcare Reform

President Trump moved to to end subsidy payments to health insurance companies...now... Minnesota state senators are speaking out on their concerns and what's next for Minnesotans.

The decision came Thursday to end the Affordable Care Act cost-sharing reduction payments... designed to help low-income Americans get health care.

Most likely to be affected, middle-class families who buy their own insurance without financial help from the government.



"The main effect on the people of Minnesota in the short term is going to be those in the individual market and those who cannot afford coverage on their own or don't have it through their employer, if we have six million Americans who are going to lose their coverage under this change, we're going to have a lot of Minnesotans who aren't going to be able to be covered and that is going to be a very big disappointment," Senator Nick Frentz said.



"We have about sixty mandates from the federal government here in Minnesota we have seven exemptions which is more than any other state in the union but we need to take each one of those mandates and adjust them to make sure we're covering as many people as possible but yet we have to be affordable," Senator Rich Draheim added.



The congressional budget office announced that these moves are likely to lead to an increase in premiums by going forward.



"You can argue who's going to pay for it all you want but we need to start curving the cost down because they've been skyrocketing and we just can't continue. Populations is going age in the next five to ten years we'll have more people on retirement and we'll have actually a statistical shortage of people entering the workforce so that means less income tax, less property taxes probably and for sure less sales tax," Sen. Draheim said.



"My biggest concern is we're not coming up with a team approach, we're not having congress and Republicans and Democrats come together to find a solution and we're having the White House essentially sabotaging our current health plan and that's not good for a lot of people in our country," Sen. Frentz said.



Minnesota is joining at least a dozen states planning to sue the administration over the decision.

--KEYC News 12