Creating Pedestrian Awareness in Mankato

With the amount of foot traffic combined with vehicles in Mankato, it can be risky to be pedestrian in the city.

To raise awareness, SMILES Center for Independent Living hosted a mobility walk throughout downtown. The effort is to ensure that anyone who needs to get around downtown... whether they're in a wheelchair, scooter or just using their feet... can do so safely.



"We want this to be safe for everybody not just people with disabilities, it's really a livability issue here in Mankato. We want people to be able to access the community safely for everybody," SMILES Advocacy Program Manager Lacey Wenger said.



Whether you're a driver or a pedestrian, SMILES wants everyone to get home safely.

--KEYC News 12