Mankato West Routs Faribault 62-6

The Mankato West Scarlets were unstoppable in their 62-6 win over the Faribault Falcons on Friday night at Bruce Smith Field.

The visiting Scarlets scored almost instantly on their first three possessions, with touchdowns to Wesley Henderson, Jon Sikel and Spencer Spaude. Dondre Spann added another, and Dustin Mueller scored two more as Mankato West moves to 6-1.

-- KEYC News 12