Clippers Roll to 49-16 Win on Senior Night

The Cleveland/Immanuel Lutheran football team played host to the Sleepy Eye St. Mary's Knights on Friday night. Austin Plonsky had nine catches for 172-yards and three touchdowns. Kopet had 268-yards and five touchdowns and Carter Brink added 162-yards and a TD in Cleveland's 49-16 win over St. Mary's on senior night.
