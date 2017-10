The Gustavus Adolphus College football team played host to Bethel on Saturday in St. Peter in a MIAC battle with the winner of the contest remaining in contention for the conference title.

Former Tri-City United Titian, Jamison Beulke led the Gusties in rushing and receiving. The junior carried 3-times for 11-yards and had 11-receptions for 53-yards. GAC senior, Brendan Boche connected on a 29-yard field goal in the 2nd quarter to put the Gusties on the board but they had trouble finding the endzone.

In the end, Bethel held on for the 24-3 win over Gustavus.

The Gusties fall to 3-3 on the season.