New Ulm Celebrates German Heritage With Oktoberfest

Saturday was the last day of New Ulm's Oktoberfest celebration, and most were there to celebrate their German heritage, among other traditions.

"We are an authentically-themed, or authentically-feeling German community," said Audra Shaneman from the New Ulm Area Chamber of Commerce. "So this weekend's lots of music, lots of beer, and lots of really good food."

It's modeled after the centuries-old celebration held in Munich each year. Some of the traditions include plenty of polka music, lots of German food, and craft beer from Schell's Brewery.

New this year: another parade Saturday, downtown walking tours, and German language lessons.

The traditions, both new and old, are enough for many to make the trip back to New Ulm.

"We were here 10 years ago with a lot of neighbor friends, it has taken us 10 years to sober up and come back again, said Roxie Knopes. "We couldn't have a better time in the number one city for Oktoberfest."

"It's something fun, we haven't been here in a long time, and it's just like we were talking about it and Oktoberfest is always a good time and a chance to enjoy and meet people," Randy Brisk said.

The celebration also carried on at three other locations this afternoon.

If you missed this year's Oktoberfest, next year's will take place the first two weekends of October.

