Youth Wind Ensemble Looking For New Members

Young brass, woodwind, percussion players and more are invited to try out for the The Mankato Area Youth Wind Ensemble.

Auditions will be held Sunday from 2 to 4 p.m. at MSU Mankato's Earley Center for Performing Arts.

They're looking for musicians ages 14 and up to join its ranks.

Those auditioning are asked to perform a scale and solo piece of their choice, as well as do some sight reading.

The group helps young musicians better their skills.

"It's a great way to form friendships, improve and refine your skills on your instrument, get to work under another director," executive director Carolyn Borgen said.

To schedule an audition, call Borgen at (612) 251-8492, email info@mayso.net or visit their website. If you can't make it to the auditions tomorrow, video auditions can also be submitted on their website.