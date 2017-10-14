Youth Wind Ensemble Looking For New Members

Four people are charged in Blue Earth County for allegedly passing counterfeit checks back in September.
Marshall improves to 7-0 this season.
A Rochester physician who left her Malaysian village as a teenager could be deported to her birth country as early as next week.
Two people are injured in a crash west of Lake Crystal just after 7:30 a.m. Thursday
For more than two decades, Jack McGowan has organized the annual History Fest on his farm.
Authorities have identified the 40-year-old woman killed in a single vehicle crash near Glencoe.
Cleveland tops St. Mary's 49-16 on senior night.
St. Peter's Sixth Annual Maker's Fair is taking place Saturday and both food and craft vendors are increasing
