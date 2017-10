To the court now, MSU volleyball team playing host to the Bemidji State Beavers Saturday afternoon.

The Mavericks absolutely dominated in the contest they win in straight sets.

With scores of 25-18, 25-14, and 25-14.

It's MSU's seventh sweep on the year.

The Mavs have now won two matches in a row improving to 11-8 this season.

MSU hits the court again on Friday for a match-up with the Augustana Vikings.

--KEYC News 12