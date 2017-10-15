MSU Student Group 'Dream Closet' Hosts Free Shopping Event

One student organization at Mankato State University continues to give back to the community in a big way.
Today, Dream Closet hosted a fall shopping event. The organization spends all year collecting gently-used clothing and other necessities to help give back to community members–all of which are completely free.
The event wouldn't have been made successful without plenty of community support. Places like Primp, Wow! Zone and Coffee Hag served as drop–off locations for clothing.
"Everybody, if you go through your closet, has at least one thing that you don't use or wear often enough that we can just get rid of to help people who don't have enough," president of Dream Closet Mikayla McDonough says.
The student group was founded back in 2013 through an entrepreneur class.
McDonough says the future goal for Dream Closet is to one day become a non–profit organization.
Cough, Cold and Allergy, Analgesics, Gastrointestinal, Dermatology, Eye Care, Smoking Cessation Aids, Others Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05132826 Report Details The Global OTC Pharmaceutical...
Cough, Cold and Allergy, Analgesics, Gastrointestinal, Dermatology, Eye Care, Smoking Cessation Aids, Others Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05132826 Report Details The Global OTC Pharmaceutical...
As a result of recent regulatory work, Ganeden has made advancements for the usage of its patented and shelf-stable probiotic strain, GanedenBC30® (Bacillus coagulans GBI-30 6086), in Canada. The international leader in...
As a result of recent regulatory work, Ganeden has made advancements for the usage of its patented and shelf-stable probiotic strain, GanedenBC30® (Bacillus coagulans GBI-30 6086), in Canada. The international leader in...
Thursday, August 17 2017 12:01 PM EDT2017-08-17 16:01:41 GMT
IndexBox has just published a new report “U.S. Sausage, Canned Meat, And Meat By-Product Market. Analysis And Forecast to 2025“. The report provides on an in-depth study of the U.S. sausage market. It...
IndexBox has just published a new report “U.S. Sausage, Canned Meat, And Meat By-Product Market. Analysis And Forecast to 2025“. The report provides on an in-depth study of the U.S. sausage market. It presents...