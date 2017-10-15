KEYC - MSU Student Group 'Dream Closet' Hosts Free Shopping Event

MSU Student Group 'Dream Closet' Hosts Free Shopping Event

Mankato -

One student organization at Mankato State University continues to give back to the community in a big way.

Today, Dream Closet hosted a fall shopping event. The organization spends all year collecting gently-used clothing and other necessities to help give back to community members–all of which are completely free.

The event wouldn't have been made successful without plenty of community support. Places like Primp, Wow! Zone and Coffee Hag served as drop–off locations for clothing.

"Everybody, if you go through your closet, has at least one thing that you don't use or wear often enough that we can just get rid of to help people who don't have enough," president of Dream Closet Mikayla McDonough says.

The student group was founded back in 2013 through an entrepreneur class.

McDonough says the future goal for Dream Closet is to one day become a non–profit organization.

