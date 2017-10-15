KEYC - Farmamerica Hosts First Annual Harvest Hustle

Farmamerica Hosts First Annual Harvest Hustle

Posted: Updated:
WASECA, Minn. -

Today kids had the opportunity to celebrate Halloween a few weeks early.

Farmamerica hosted its first annual Harvest Hustle event, inviting families to breakout their costumes to trick–or–treat and learn a bit about agriculture.

"It's an opportunity for kids to come out and break out their Halloween costumes." Southern Minnesota's Miss United States Agriculture Angel Kasper says.

And to extend the spooky, yet short–lived, holiday.

"They just decided why not put something on to get the kids to come out and break out their Halloween costumes, because you spend so much money on them why not use them multiple times," Kasper says. 

For a small fee children of all ages were invited to trick–or–treat at the Farmamerica Center, where each farm station offered candy, hot chocolate and a variety of activities.

"They're able to walk around the farm stations and not only learn more about agriculture but also have fun," Kasper says.

To learn more about Farmamerica and its upcoming events visit the Farmamerica website.

  • Most Popular StoriesMost Popular StoriesMore>>

  • Quick Action By Neighbors and Police Saves Dogs

    Quick Action By Neighbors and Police Saves Dogs

    Wednesday, October 11 2017 11:41 PM EDT2017-10-12 03:41:09 GMT

    After being alerted by neighbors to a possible abandoned dog situation, Eagle Lake Police stepped in. That's just where the story starts.
    Here's the ending everyone was hoping for.

    After being alerted by neighbors to a possible abandoned dog situation, Eagle Lake Police stepped in. That's just where the story starts.
    Here's the ending everyone was hoping for.

  • GLOBAL OTC PHARMACEUTICAL MARKET FORECAST 2017-2027

    GLOBAL OTC PHARMACEUTICAL MARKET FORECAST 2017-2027

    Cough, Cold and Allergy, Analgesics, Gastrointestinal, Dermatology, Eye Care, Smoking Cessation Aids, Others Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05132826 Report Details The Global OTC Pharmaceutical...
    Cough, Cold and Allergy, Analgesics, Gastrointestinal, Dermatology, Eye Care, Smoking Cessation Aids, Others Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05132826 Report Details The Global OTC Pharmaceutical...

  • Ganeden Continues Canadian Expansion with New Health Canada Approvals

    Ganeden Continues Canadian Expansion with New Health Canada Approvals

    As a result of recent regulatory work, Ganeden has made advancements for the usage of its patented and shelf-stable probiotic strain, GanedenBC30® (Bacillus coagulans GBI-30 6086), in Canada. The international leader in...
    As a result of recent regulatory work, Ganeden has made advancements for the usage of its patented and shelf-stable probiotic strain, GanedenBC30® (Bacillus coagulans GBI-30 6086), in Canada. The international leader in...

  • U.S. Sausage Market Report Share, Size, Trends, Growth and Forecast 2017-2025

    U.S. Sausage Market Report Share, Size, Trends, Growth and Forecast 2017-2025

    Thursday, August 17 2017 12:01 PM EDT2017-08-17 16:01:41 GMT
    IndexBox has just published a new report “U.S. Sausage, Canned Meat, And Meat By-Product Market. Analysis And Forecast to 2025“. The report provides on an in-depth study of the U.S. sausage market. It...
    IndexBox has just published a new report “U.S. Sausage, Canned Meat, And Meat By-Product Market. Analysis And Forecast to 2025“. The report provides on an in-depth study of the U.S. sausage market. It presents...

  • Power Pack Program a Growing Success

    Power Pack Program a Growing Success

    Thursday, October 12 2017 3:28 PM EDT2017-10-12 19:28:19 GMT

    This is the first school year that the Feeding Our Communities Partners' group is running the Power Pack Program and already they have reached 90 students between two middle schools.    

    This is the first school year that the Feeding Our Communities Partners' group is running the Power Pack Program and already they have reached 90 students between two middle schools.    

  • Medicine Man Technologies Secures Twelve New Clients

    Medicine Man Technologies Secures Twelve New Clients

    Monday, October 2 2017 9:46 AM EDT2017-10-02 13:46:04 GMT
    DENVER, CO / ACCESSWIRE / October 2, 2017 / Medicine Man Technologies Inc. (OTCQB: MDCL) (“Medicine Man” or “Company”), one of the United States’ leading cannabis branding and...
    DENVER, CO / ACCESSWIRE / October 2, 2017 / Medicine Man Technologies Inc. (OTCQB: MDCL) (“Medicine Man” or “Company”), one of the United States’ leading cannabis branding and consulting...

  • MSU Student Group 'Dream Closet' Hosts Free Shopping Event

    Sunday, October 15 2017 10:45 PM EDT2017-10-16 02:45:53 GMT

    The student group was founded back in 2013 through an entrepreneur class.

    The student group was founded back in 2013 through an entrepreneur class.

  • Fans Fill BWW For Packers/Vikings Game

    Fans Fill BWW For Packers/Vikings Game

    Sunday, October 15 2017 10:40 PM EDT2017-10-16 02:40:48 GMT

    Sunday meant football and this week the Vikings hosted the rival Packers. Inside Buffalo Wild Wings, fans packed the restaurant to cheer on these two divisional foes. 

    Sunday meant football and this week the Vikings hosted the rival Packers. Inside Buffalo Wild Wings, fans packed the restaurant to cheer on these two divisional foes. 