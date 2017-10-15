Farmamerica Hosts First Annual Harvest Hustle

Today kids had the opportunity to celebrate Halloween a few weeks early.

Farmamerica hosted its first annual Harvest Hustle event, inviting families to breakout their costumes to trick–or–treat and learn a bit about agriculture.



"It's an opportunity for kids to come out and break out their Halloween costumes." Southern Minnesota's Miss United States Agriculture Angel Kasper says.

And to extend the spooky, yet short–lived, holiday.

"They just decided why not put something on to get the kids to come out and break out their Halloween costumes, because you spend so much money on them why not use them multiple times," Kasper says.

For a small fee children of all ages were invited to trick–or–treat at the Farmamerica Center, where each farm station offered candy, hot chocolate and a variety of activities.

"They're able to walk around the farm stations and not only learn more about agriculture but also have fun," Kasper says.



To learn more about Farmamerica and its upcoming events visit the Farmamerica website.