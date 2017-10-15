KEYC - Fans Fill BWW For Packers/Vikings Game

Fans Fill BWW For Packers/Vikings Game

MANKATO, MN -

Sunday meant football and this week the Vikings hosted the rival Packers.

Inside Buffalo Wild Wings, fans packed the restaurant to cheer on these two divisional foes.

An early injury to Aaron Rodgers, had those in purple believing a win was in store.

Along with food and drinks, trivia regarding this rivalry gave fans an opportunity to win prizes.

Employees even got in on the matchup, while MSU sophomores Dani Roscovius & Jake Winberg debated who would be victorious.  

Jake- "She's going to lie about it, so that's all we know."

Dani- "I tell the truth and the Packers are going to win this game."

Jake- "There star quarterback just got knocked out pretty hard."

Dani- " Where are you wide receivers? You wide receivers are gone, your running backs are gone."

Jake- "We still have the MSU hometown boy, Adam Thielen... MSU, MSU!!!"

In the end, the Vikings' defense stood tough as they would go on to win 23–10.

