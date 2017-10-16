Olivia Man Injured In ATV Accident

A 72-year-old Olivia man is airlifted after being thrown from an ATV on Friday.

Deputies with the Renville County Sheriff's Office responded to the ATV crash just before 5:30 p.m. on Highway 71 near 840th Avenue.

According to police, the crash investigation revealed James Zenk was crossing the highway when the ATV overturned.

Authorities say Zenk was thrown from the ATV and suffered non-life threatening injuries.

He was taken by helicopter to North Memorial Hospital for further treatment.

No other vehicles were involved.

The cause of the crash is under investigation.