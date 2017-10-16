Garden City Man Charged With Possessing Porn

A Garden City man is charged after allegedly videotaping himself having sex with a 17-year-old girl.

According to the criminal complaint, 24-year-old Dusten Dale Martin was allegedly dating the victim at the time of the incident back in September.

The victim alleges she never gave him permission to record them having intercourse. She also alleges that Martin told her to kill herself and threatened to send his friends after her if she told anyone about what happened.

During questioning, Martin allegedly told police that the victim requested the recording, and admitted the video was on his phone.

He is charged with one felony count of possessing pornographic work.

Martin’s first court appearance is November 9.