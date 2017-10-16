Second Body Recovered From Crashed Plane

Divers have recovered a second body from the wreckage of a small plane that crashed into the Mississippi River north of the Twin Cities.

Anoka County sheriff's officials say divers found the plane on the bottom of the river Sunday and towed it to shore. The body of an adult male, believed to be 47-year-old Chad Rygwall, was found in the wreckage.

The body of 48-year-old Jill Rygwall was found shortly after the crash Friday night. The couple was from Princeton.

Authorities say the single-engine Cessna took off from the Princeton airport. Witnesses reported that the plane was flying at or below the tree tops before the crash. The sheriff's office says the couple has a 13-year-old son who is in the custody of his grandparents.