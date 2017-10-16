Community Rallies Around Spencer High School Teen Who Collapsed After Football Game

Spencer and surrounding communities are rallying around a 17-year-old who collapsed following a Friday night football game.

Austin Crew, a senior at Spencer High School, collapsed in the parking lot following the football game in Storm Lake.

According to family, he was airlifted to Sioux Falls and was believed to have suffered a cardiac arrest and was listed in critical condition.

In an update Sunday night from Crew’s mom, she said he is expected to be transported to Iowa City this morning for further treatment.

Today Spencer and neighboring school districts are sporting Cyclone gear in support of Crew, who is a big fan of the team.

Crew had just recently been named homecoming king at Spencer High School.