Three Charged After Cashing Counterfeit Checks In Blue Earth County

Three people are facing charges in Blue Earth County for allegedly cashing counterfeit checks in Mankato.

26-year-old Etienne Cloutier, of Robbinsdale, 41-year-old Mohammed Blount, of Minneapolis and 32-year-old Travis Darsow, of St. Peter, all face one count of check forgery and one count of possessing counterfeit checks.

According to the criminal complaint, all three individuals allegedly cashed counterfeit payroll checks from fictitious business accounts in September.

Investigators say it appears the checks are being manufactured and provided by an unidentified male who possibly lives in the metro area.

At least 9 additional people have been charged in Blue Earth County for issuing counterfeit checks in September.