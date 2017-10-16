Wet Autumn Delays Minnesota Harvest, Worries Farmers

A Garden City man is charged after allegedly videotaping himself having sex with a 17-year-old girl.
Spencer and surrounding communities are rallying around a 17-year-old who collapsed following a Friday night football game.
Divers have recovered a second body from the wreckage of a small plane that crashed into the Mississippi River north of the Twin Cities.
A 72-year-old Olivia man is airlifted after being thrown from an ATV on Friday.
After being alerted by neighbors to a possible abandoned dog situation, Eagle Lake Police stepped in. That's just where the story starts.
Here's the ending everyone was hoping for.
Three people are facing charges in Blue Earth County for allegedly cashing counterfeit checks in Mankato.
The family of a Minnesota teenager found dead in a North Dakota State University dorm last month says he died of a heart problem.
