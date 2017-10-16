Mankato Man Steals Vehicle And Crashes Into House

A Mankato man is arrested after police say he stole a vehicle and intentionally drove it into the side of a house.



On Saturday police responded to the hit–and–run at 109 Swiss St. around 4:50 am.

Investigators say the car was stolen near the 1800 block of Monks Avenue earlier that morning.

The driver, later identified as 19–year–old Haysautuh Tyndall told police he drove into the house in an effort to hurt himself.

Police say they are unsure whether anyone was home at the time of the hit-and-run.

"When the vehicle was taken, this person stopped at a local convenient store and put gas in it. Officers were able to determine by the attendant who identified and recognized the driver of the vehicle at the time which led officers to a mobile home and contact with the individual who admitted he took the vehicle," Public Safety Cmdr. Dan Schisel says



Police say Tyndall suffered minor injuries and was taken into custody.

Requested charges include theft of a motor vehicle and leaving the scene of an accident.