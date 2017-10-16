Renewable Energy Jobs Up 16 Percent In Minnesota

A nonprofit study shows renewable energy jobs in Minnesota grew by 16 percent from 2015 to 2016.

The research by Clean Energy Economy Minnesota says there are about 6,200 jobs in the state in renewable energy, most in solar or wind power.

Some traditional energy sectors, such as coal mining, have seen an exodus of jobs. In Minnesota, six coal-fired generators are set to close over the next decade. The coal plants are a major emitter of greenhouse gases.

The fastest growing occupation in the nation is a wind technician. Workers willing to climb hundreds of feet in the air to keep turbines running smoothly are in high demand. Students in wind power training programs in Minnesota are getting jobs as soon as they graduate or even before.