Cuddle Cot Allows Parents To Grieve

Mayo Clinic Health System in Mankato has added a device that will aide in the grieving process for parents who have lost an infant.



The Cuddle Cot is a specialized cooling system for stillborn babies that's placed in a bassinet, bed or crib to allow families more time with their baby, and help them cope with the loss.

Three sets of parents came to the dedication today, who took lead roles raising money in order to honor their infants.

Fundraising for the Cuddle Cot was facilitated by Hope Remains, an organization dedicated to bringing hope and support to families who've recently lost a child through stillbirth, miscarriage or perinatal death.