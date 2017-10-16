Community Conversation Held To Talk Future Of Aging

Community members and officials gathered in Montgomery Monday for a conversation on aging.

2017 marks a midpoint year before baby boomers turn 85 around 2030, which is why a conversation was held to talk about the future of an aging community.

The discussion encouraged people to think about the services they'd like to have when they turn 85.

"We're looking towards the year 2030," Elaine Spain from the Minnesota River Area Agency on Aging said. "What do we want our communities to look like, how do we want to age in those communities, what services technology?"

Most of the attendees were local officials, there to hear what the community has to say.

"To get as many stakeholders and stakeholder groups and interested people together to talk about a topic or subject like this, I think the more you can do this the better," Community Education Director Mark Preissing said.

Some of the topics included staying at home longer and better transportation options.

The answers from today's discussion will be used to identify the important policy issues in an aging community.

Today's conversation was just one of many stops around the state.

