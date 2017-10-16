KEYC - City Of Mankato Leaf Pick-Up Begins Monday

The City of Mankato's annual leaf pick–up service is expected to begin next Monday, October 23.

Leaves are vacuumed the day after garbage pick-up.

All you have to do is place leaves along the curb of the street in a row, not a pile. Make sure there are no sticks or branches in the rows because they can break the machine.

Pick up runs through Friday, November 17th, weather permitting.