Mankato Islamic Center To Offer Counseling In The Wake Of The Bombing In Somalia

Saturday's terrorist bombing in Somalia hits close to home for many here in Minnesota.



"If you're a Somali no matter where in the world you are you either know somebody or are related to somebody," Board member of Mankato's Islamic Center Abdi Sabrie says.



Minnesota is home to the largest Somali community in the US. Sabrie says he personally knew two people killed in the attack.



"The numbers so large and widespread," he says.



Among the 300 killed was Ahmed Abdi Karin Eyow, an engineer from Bloomington who traveled to Mogadishu to visit his mother.



Jaylani Hussein, executive director of the Minnesota chapter of American-Islamic Relations says Eyow was in his hotel room when the bomb went off.



"It has been nerve-racking. Many people still don't know if their loved ones are okay. We know that the attack occurred in one of the busiest locations and buildings were destroyed," Hussein says.



He had yet to visit his mother.



"Hopefully it's a turning point. Again, it's extremism and the country and the people of Somalia will come together. And the world community because this is a global terrorism issue," Sabrie says.



Sabrie says the attack is an issue that affects us all. And our role as Americans is to come together and offer support to one another.



"We work for improving the human lot and this is part of that effort and endeavor for all human beings, to come together and not say this is an African issue or Somali issue or Muslim issue. As you're aware, terrorism is something that affects everyone, no matter where you live in the world," he says.



Officials in Somalia say the attack was the single deadliest in the nation's history.



Sabrie says the Islamic Center here in Mankato will be offering counseling and support to the public in the wake of the event.