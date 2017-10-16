Teen Accidentally Shot In Martin County

A 13 year old boy is hospitalized after being accidentally shot in the face Sunday night.

The Martin County Sheriff's Office says they were called to Trimont just after 7 p.m. for a teen who had been shot by another juvenile with a handgun.

Authorities say that juvenile was handling the firearm when it accidentally discharged.

No adults were present at the time.

The boy was taken by ambulance to Fairmont and airlifted to Rochester.

Authorities say the victim was in a medically induced coma as of 2:15 Monday afternoon.

Martin County Sheriff's Office is still investigating the incident.

---KEYC News 12