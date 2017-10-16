Eagle Lake Principal Gets Slimed for Fundraiser

Eagle Lake Elementary principal Kory Kath woke up Friday morning knowing that it was going to be a messy day at work.



The elementary school held its celebration for hitting the annual fundraising goal of $10,000.

That meant Mr. Kath was in for a sliming and the top fundraisers were the ones to help do the honor.

The school raised over $12,000 with the proceeds going toward funding field trips and teacher supplies.

-KEYC NEWS 12