Eagle Lake Principal Gets Slimed for Fundraiser

A Garden City man is charged after allegedly videotaping himself having sex with a 17-year-old girl.
Spencer and surrounding communities are rallying around a 17-year-old who collapsed following a Friday night football game.
Police say the death of an auto shop worker in Montevideo is accidental. .
Police say they are unsure whether anyone was home at the time of the hit–and–run.
Three people are facing charges in Blue Earth County for allegedly cashing counterfeit checks in Mankato.
Authorities say no adults were around when a juvenile was accidentally shot in the face Sunday.
The family of a Minnesota teenager found dead in a North Dakota State University dorm last month says he died of a heart problem.
Divers have recovered a second body from the wreckage of a small plane that crashed into the Mississippi River north of the Twin Cities.
