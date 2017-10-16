Knights Improve to 21-4 After Victory Over Maple River

The 20–4 Alden–Conger volleyball team traveled to Mapleton for a battle with the Maple River Eagles Monday evening.

Both squads feature some heavy hitters, and they were definitely on display in the first game with the Knights winning 25–20.

From there Alden–Conger won 25–15 and 25–18 to win the match in straight sets ...

Junior setter Erika Bute recorded 14 kills and 20 set assists, while hitter Megan Linn added 10 kills, 16 set assists, and 11 digs in the victory.

The Knights improve to 21–4 this year and wrap up regular season play Tuesday at home against Nicollet.

Alden–Conger hasn't lost a match on their home–court this entire year.

We'll have more from the Knights and their impressive season Tuesday night on KEYC News 12 at 6.

--KEYC News 12