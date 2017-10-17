Small Businesses: Skip Tax Breaks To Lure Amazon To Minnesota

Authorities say no adults were around when a juvenile was accidentally shot in the face Sunday.
One person is hospitalized following an apartment fire last night.
A Garden City man is charged after allegedly videotaping himself having sex with a 17-year-old girl.
Police say they are unsure whether anyone was home at the time of the hit–and–run.
At least one online retailer has pulled a costume from its website that depicted the teenage diarist and Holocaust victim Anne Frank, but an identical costume is still available at several online retailers
Mayo Clinic Health System in Mankato has added a device that will aide in the grieving process for parents who have lost an infant
Spencer and surrounding communities are rallying around a 17-year-old who collapsed following a Friday night football game.
As Minnesota prepares to bid for Amazon's second headquarters, small businesses say the state should be trying to help them too.
