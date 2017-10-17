One Hospitalized Following Apartment Fire In Mankato

One person is hospitalized following an apartment fire last night.

Mankato Firefighters responded just after 6 p.m. to the fire at 121 Ahlstrom Road.

When crews arrived, they learned that one of the tenant’s neighbor’s had used a portable fire extinguisher to put out most of the fire.

Firefighters did extinguish a fire still smoldering in the apartment’s oven.

One person was transported to the hospital by ambulance to be treated for smoke inhalation.

Damages are estimated at $1600. The cause is under investigation.