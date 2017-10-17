Mankato Man Charged In June Crash That Injured Pedestrian

A 79-year-old Mankato man has been charged in connection with a crash that seriously injured a pedestrian back in June.

The driver, Richard Lee Kalis is charged with failing to yield to a pedestrian and careless driving, both misdemeanors.

Investigators say Kalis was northbound on Riverfront Drive, when he struck 59-year-old Dennis Lee Bents, of Mankato, who was walking west across the crosswalk.

Kalis allegedly told authorities that Bents was not in the crosswalk at the time of the accident.

Based on accident reconstruction and four witness statements, state troopers determined Bents was likely in the crosswalk with the crosswalk sign flashing when he was struck. Investigators say weather and road conditions were not factors in the crash, and there were no visibility issues in the area.